President of Cyprus receives Abdullah bin Zayed, reviews strategic ties, regional developments

NICOSIA, 10th March, 2026 (WAM) -- President Nikos Christodoulides of the Republic of Cyprus received H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, during a working visit to Nicosia, in the presence of Dr. Constantinos Kombos, Cypriot Minister of Foreign Affairs.

During the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and his wishes of continued progress and prosperity for Cyprus and its people, affirming the depth of relations between the two countries.

President Christodoulides conveyed his greetings to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and his wishes of continued prosperity and wellbeing for the UAE and its people, affirming the strength of the strategic relations between the two countries.

The meeting reviewed the repercussions of the unprovoked Iranian missile attacks targeting the UAE, the Republic of Cyprus and several sisterly and friendly countries in the region.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed emphasised that the visit aimed to reaffirm the UAE’s full solidarity with the Republic of Cyprus in the wake of these unprovoked Iranian missile attacks.

Sheikh Abdullah also expressed his sincere appreciation to President Nikos Christodoulides for Cyprus’ full solidarity with the UAE.

The meeting explored ways to advance bilateral cooperation across several sectors, including economic, trade and investment fields, as well as renewable energy, technology, tourism and education, supporting sustainable development in both countries.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah reiterated the strength of the UAE-Cyprus strategic relations and their continuous development across various fields, noting the UAE’s keenness to strengthen its partnerships with the friendly Republic of Cyprus in support of the two countries’ aspirations for comprehensive development and greater economic prosperity for their peoples.

The meeting also discussed UAE-European cooperation, particularly in light of the Republic of Cyprus assuming the Presidency of the Council of the European Union in 2026.

Both sides underscored the importance of the strategic relations between the UAE and the European Union and the ongoing efforts to strengthen cooperation and constructive dialogue to expand partnership prospects across various sectors, serving shared interests and supporting regional and global peace, stability and prosperity.