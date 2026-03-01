Abdullah bin Zayed meets with Special Envoy of Chinese Government on Middle East Issue

ABU DHABI, 11th March, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, met with Zhai Jun, Special Envoy of the Chinese Government on the Middle East Issue.

The two sides discussed the distinguished friendship between the United Arab Emirates and the People's Republic of China and explored opportunities to expand bilateral cooperation across various fields within the framework of the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries.

During the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Zhai Jun also discussed the repercussions of the unprovoked Iranian missile attacks targeting the UAE and several countries in the region.

The two sides reviewed ways to reinforce the foundations of security and stability in the region.

During the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan highlighted the importance of adopting diplomatic solutions and responsible dialogue to overcome the current tensions in a way that contributes to safeguarding regional security and consolidating stability.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan expressed appreciation for the efforts of the friendly People's Republic of China in supporting initiatives aimed at strengthening the foundations of peace and enhancing security and stability in the region, praising its role in encouraging constructive dialogue and advancing diplomatic solutions to address crises and challenges in a manner that contributes to reinforcing stability and creating a supportive environment for development, progress and greater prosperity for the peoples of the region.

The meeting was attended by Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, and

Saeed Mubarak Al Hajeri, Minister of State.