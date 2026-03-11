Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns targeting of UAE Consulate General in Kurdistan Region of Iraq

ABU DHABI, 11th March, 2026 (WAM) -- The Muslim Council of Elders, under the chairmanship of His Eminence Dr. Ahmed Al‑Tayeb, the Grand Imam of Al‑Azhar, strongly condemns, in the strongest terms, the treacherous terrorist drone attack that targeted the Consulate General of the United Arab Emirates in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, resulting in material damage without any reported injuries.

The Council affirmed its unequivocal rejection of such cowardly attacks targeting diplomatic missions and premises, emphasising that they constitute a flagrant violation of international norms and laws and represent a dangerous escalation that threatens the security and stability of the region.

The Muslim Council of Elders reiterated its firm condemnation of the blatant attacks that have targeted the United Arab Emirates and a number of Arab nations, and called upon the international community to assume its responsibilities, work toward ending the war, and spare the region and the world further conflict.