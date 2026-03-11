Abdullah bin Zayed holds phone calls with several officials, foreign ministers to discuss regional developments

ABU DHABI, 11th March, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, held phone calls with a number of officials and foreign ministers to discuss the latest regional developments following the unprovoked Iranian missile attacks targeting the UAE and several countries in the region.

H.H. held phone calls with Marko Đurić, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Serbia, Yvette Cooper, Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs of the United Kingdom, Dr. Badr Abdelatty, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Emigration and Egyptian Expatriates of the Arab Republic of Egypt, Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Bahrain, and Nikos Dendias, Minister of National Defence of Greece.

The calls addressed the grave consequences of Iran’s unprovoked missile attacks, which risk undermining regional and international security and threatening global economic stability and energy security.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the ministers strongly condemned the unprovoked Iranian attacks on the UAE and other countries in the region, and affirmed the full and legitimate right of all targeted states to take the necessary measures to safeguard their sovereignty, security and territorial integrity, and the safety of their citizens and residents, in accordance with international law.

H.H. expressed his appreciation to the ministers for their countries’ full solidarity with the UAE, affirming that all residents and visitors in the country are safe.

During the phone calls, the ministers also underscored the importance of dialogue and diplomacy to resolve crises and outstanding issues and safeguard regional and global security.