Muslim Council of Elders marks12 years of spreading values of peace, dialogue & human fraternity worldwide

ABU DHABI, 11th March, 2026 (WAM) -- Today marks the twelfth anniversary of the establishment of the Muslim Council of Elders, chaired by His Eminence Dr. Ahmed Al‑Tayeb, the Grand Imam of Al‑Azhar, and comprising a distinguished group of the Ummah’s scholars, sages, and respected leaders, known for their wisdom, moderation, justice, and independence.

The Council was founded on 21 Ramadan 1435 AH, corresponding to 19 July 2014, with the aim of promoting peace; spreading the values of dialogue, tolerance, and coexistence; supporting the causes of the Ummah; unifying its ranks and strengthening cohesion among its people; enhancing the role of religious leaders and symbols in addressing global challenges; correcting misconceptions; and combating hate speech, fanaticism, extremism, and Islamophobia.

Over the years, the Muslim Council of Elders has made tireless efforts to promote the values of human fraternity and mutual understanding, highlight Islam’s spirit of tolerance in engaging with others, and entrench a culture of dialogue, understanding, and mutual respect. The Council has also worked to strengthen the intellectual resilience of the Ummah and to reinforce pathways for intra‑Islamic dialogue.

In pursuit of these objectives, the Council has launched numerous global initiatives and programmes, most notably: the East–West Dialogue, International Peace Convoys, the Emerging Peacemakers Forum, the Student Dialogue Programme for Human Fraternity, the Faith Pavilion at COP28 and COP29, the Ethical Education Fellowship for Children, the “Bridges That Unite Us” Initiative, and the Ramadan Missions Programme, aimed at spreading enlightened, moderate thought.

In addition, the Council has organised many international conferences and seminars addressing issues of peace, citizenship, diversity, coexistence, respect for and acceptance of others, and intra‑Islamic dialogue.

The Council’s international branches also serve as beacons of hope and bridges of communication with Muslims around the world. To this end, the Council has established branches and offices in several countries, including Indonesia, Pakistan, Malaysia, and Kazakhstan, among others. Moreover, Al Hokama Publishing has played a significant role—through its diverse publications, exceeding 275 titles in seven languages—in promoting and consolidating a culture of dialogue, tolerance, and coexistence.

The Council has also launched a number of landmark historical documents, foremost among them the Document on Human Fraternity, which was co-signed in Abu Dhabi in 2019 by His Eminence Dr. Ahmed Al‑Tayeb and the late Pope Francis of the Catholic Church. These include the Twenty Principles: Guidelines for Media Work in Support of Human Fraternity, the 'Call of Conscience: The Abu Dhabi Joint Declaration for Climate', and the “Call of the People of the Qiblah” Charter, aimed at unifying the Ummah and strengthening its cohesion. The Council has further contributed to launching several international documents and initiatives addressing peacebuilding, dialogue, climate challenges, and the protection of the elderly.

The Muslim Council of Elders—its leadership, members, and staff—expresses its deep appreciation to the United Arab Emirates and its wise leadership for their continued support of the Council’s efforts and initiatives aimed at promoting the values of peace and coexistence.

The Council reaffirms its commitment to continuing its mission of spreading the values of wisdom and peace and enhancing understanding among peoples, in a manner that contributes to strengthening stability and building a future founded on mutual respect and shared coexistence.