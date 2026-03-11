Large parts of Dresden to be evacuated after 250kg WW2 bomb found

DRESDEN, 11th March, 2026 (WAM) -- Much of the centre of the German city of Dresden will be evacuated on Wednesday, after the discovery of a large unexploded British World War Two flying bomb, the BBC reported.

The 250kg (551lb) device was discovered near the former Carola Bridge, which collapsed in the Elbe River in 2024.

The fire brigade in Dresden says this is the city's largest evacuation to date for such an incident, affecting around 18,000 residents, tourists and commuters.

Much of the old town will be cordoned off, including some of the city's most famous buildings - the iconic Frauenkirche Lutheran church, the Residenzschloss Palace and the Semper Opera.