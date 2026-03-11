At least six people killed, five injured in Switzerland bus fire

GENEVA, 11th March, 2026 (WAM) -- A bus caught fire in western Switzerland on Tuesday killing at least six people and injuring five others.

The fire broke out on a bus in the main street of the small town of Kerzers, about 20 km (12 miles) west of the Swiss capital Berne, at about 6.25pm (5.25pm GMT).

Videos circulating on social media showed flames several metres high bursting from the windows and black smoke rising into the sky.

The fire “left at least six dead and five injured, three of them seriously”, Fribourg cantonal police sergeant Frederic Papaux told AFP.