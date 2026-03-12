Nahyan bin Mubarak offers condolences on passing of national duty martyr Saeed Rashid Al Balushi

AL AIN, 12th March, 2026 (WAM) -- Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, offered his condolences to the family of the martyr of the nation and duty, Captain Pilot Saeed Rashid Al Balushi, who passed away following the crash of a helicopter due to a technical malfunction while performing his national duty within the country.

During his visit to the mourning majlis, held at Al Maqam Majlis in Al Ain, Sheikh Nahyan expressed his sincere condolences and heartfelt sympathies to the martyr’s family, praying to Almighty Allah to bestow His vast mercy upon him, grant him a place among the truthful, the martyrs, and the righteous, and admit him into His spacious Paradise alongside those who preceded him in attaining this great honor.

He also prayed that Allah grant his family and loved ones patience and solace.