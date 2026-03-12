Hamdan bin Zayed reviews ERC Ramadan programmes in UAE, abroad

ABU DHABI, 12th March, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent Authority (ERC), has reviewed the progress of the ERC’s Ramadan programmes inside and outside the UAE.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan directed the strengthening of ERC initiatives during the last ten days of Ramadan, particularly in countries facing humanitarian challenges, in line with the UAE’s humanitarian approach under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The remarks came during a meeting at Al Nakheel Palace in Abu Dhabi, where H.H. Sheikh Hamdan received Dr. Hamdan Musallam Al Mazrouei, ERC Board Chairman; Dr. Omar Habtoor Al Darei, Chairman of the General Authority of Islamic Affairs, Endowments and Zakat and ERC Board Member; and Ahmed Sari Al Mazrouei, ERC Secretary-General.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan reviewed the Authority’s Iftar programmes, as well as the Zakat Al Fitr and Eid clothing initiatives implemented across the UAE to support beneficiary groups during the holy month.

He also praised the role of volunteers in supporting ERC initiatives and strengthening community solidarity.