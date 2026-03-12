Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed offers condolences on passing of national duty martyr Saeed Rashid Al Balushi

AL AIN, 12th March, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs, has offered condolences on the passing of national duty hero Captain Pilot Saeed Rashid Al Balushi, martyred following a helicopter crash caused by a technical malfunction while performing his duty in the UAE.

H.H. Sheikh Theyab attended the mourning majlis in Majlis Al Maqam, Al Ain Region and extended deepest sympathies and heartfelt condolences to the family of the martyr. H.H. Sheikh Theyab prayed for the national duty hero to be enveloped in boundless mercy, ranked among the righteous and martyrs in Paradise, and for his family and loved ones to be granted strength, patience and solace.

While offering condolences, H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan reaffirmed the pride of the UAE, its leadership and people, in the loyalty of fallen heroes and bravery of soldiers, as well as their sacrifices defending the nation, reflecting the values of sacrifice and loyalty for the sake of their homeland and preserving its achievements, ensuring the nation's flag continues to fly high with honour and dignity.

