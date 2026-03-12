UAE welcomes UN Security Council adoption of resolution condemning Iran’s attacks in strongest terms

NEW YORK, 12th March, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates welcomes the adoption of UN Security Council Resolution 2817, which condemns in the strongest terms the unprovoked missile and drone attacks by the Islamic Republic of Iran against the UAE, fellow Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states, and Jordan, and demands that Iran cease these attacks immediately.

This resolution was led by Bahrain on behalf of the GCC states and Jordan. The UAE expresses its deep gratitude to Bahrain for its able stewardship in advancing this resolution.

Resolution 2817 determines that these acts constitute a breach of international law as well as a serious threat to international peace and security. The resolution further demands that Iran immediately and unconditionally cease any provocations or threats to neighboring states, including through the use of proxies.

The resolution calls on Iran to comply fully with its obligations under international law, particularly regarding the protection of civilians and civilian objects in armed conflict, and to refrain from any threats or actions that undermine regional stability, freedom of navigation, and global economic security. The Council determined that these attacks are a breach of international law. Iran is liable for all injury and damage caused to affected countries as a result of its unlawful armed attacks.

The adoption of this resolution follows several letters submitted on behalf of the GCC states and the UAE to the President of the Security Council and the UN Secretary-General. The letters detailed the scale and impact of Iran’s attacks on the UAE and the wider region, calling for urgent and decisive action by the international community, including the Security Council.

Ambassador Mohamed Abushahab, Permanent Representative of the UAE to the UN, welcomed the Security Council’s action, stating: “The adoption of this resolution, co-sponsored by 135 countries, sends a clear and unified message that the international community will not tolerate attacks on our sovereignty or the deliberate targeting of civilians and critical infrastructure. The UAE thanks the Security Council for standing with the leadership and people of the UAE and our region at this critical time. We remain committed to working with the United Nations and our allies to uphold international law, safeguard stability, and prevent further escalation in our region.”

The UAE reaffirms its inherent right to self-defense, individually or collectively, as recognized in Article 51 of the Charter of the United Nations, and to take all necessary measures, consistent with international law, to defend its territory, people, and vital facilities against any aggression or threat to its security and territorial integrity.

The UAE remains committed to robust engagement within the United Nations framework to address violations, deter their recurrence, and uphold international peace and security.