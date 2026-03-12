First aid shipment of ‘Humaid Air Bridge’ arrives in Gaza

AJMAN, 12th March, 2026 (WAM) – The inaugural humanitarian aid shipment under the 'Humaid Air Bridge' has arrived in the Gaza Strip via the Rafah crossing. This initiative is part of the UAE's ongoing commitment to support the Palestinian people through Operation Chivalrous Knight 3.

The aid follows the directives of H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, with the follow-up of H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Executive Council. The mission aims to provide immediate relief to affected families in the region.

Consisting of food parcels, medical supplies, and essential items for women and children, the shipment reinforces the UAE's long-standing dedication to humanitarian support and the alleviation of suffering for those in need.