GCC welcomes UN Security Council adoption of resolution condemning Iran’s missile, drone strikes on Gulf States

RIYADH, 12th March, 2026 (WAM) -- Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi, Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), welcomed the UN Security Council’s resolution condemning the egregious Iranian military operations against the GCC states and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.

Albudaiwi affirmed that this international condemnation, which came with unprecedented global consensus, is clear evidence of Iran’s violation of international laws, norms, and conventions by targeting civilians, civilian objects, and infrastructure in the GCC states and Jordan.

He noted that the resolution was co-sponsored by 136 UN Member States which demonstrates the international community’s full recognition of the serious violation represented by the Iranian attacks on the sovereignty of the GCC states and Jordan, and of their legal right to respond in accordance with Article 51 of the United Nations Charter, which guarantees the right of states to self-defense, individually and collectively, in the event of armed aggression, and to take all necessary measures to safeguard their sovereignty, security, and stability.

The Secretary-General explained that the Security Council’s resolution reaffirmed its strong support for the territorial integrity of all GCC states and Jordan, as well as their sovereignty and political independence.

The resolution, he added, also highlighted the importance of the Gulf region for international peace and security and its vital role in the stability of the global economy. It further reaffirmed the right of navigation for ships sailing to and from all ports and facilities of coastal states that are not party to hostilities.

He also expressed his appreciation to the representatives of the GCC states and Jordan for presenting this resolution and mobilizing international efforts to secure its adoption today.