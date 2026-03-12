GCC, Arab League welcome UN Security Council adoption of resolution condemning Iran’s attacks on Gulf States

CAPITALS, 12th March, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Nations Security Council Resolution 2817 of 2026, which strongly condemns the Iranian attacks on the territories of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, has drawn broad Gulf and Arab welcome as a ‘’decisive step’’ toward consolidating peace and security.

The resolution, which was adopted with 13 votes in favour and 2 abstentions (China and Russia) and co-sponsored by 135 countries, came following an initiative led by the Kingdom of Bahrain on behalf of the GCC states and Jordan.

The United Arab Emirates welcomes the resolution, which condemns in the strongest terms the unprovoked missile and drone attacks by the Islamic Republic of Iran against the UAE, fellow Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states, and Jordan, and demands that Iran cease these attacks immediately.

Ambassador Mohamed Abushahab, Permanent Representative of the UAE to the UN, welcomed the Security Council’s action, stating: “The adoption of this resolution, co-sponsored by 135 countries, sends a clear and unified message that the international community will not tolerate attacks on our sovereignty or the deliberate targeting of civilians and critical infrastructure.

The UAE thanks the Security Council for standing with the leadership and people of the UAE and our region at this critical time. We remain committed to working with the United Nations and our allies to uphold international law, safeguard stability, and prevent further escalation in our region.

Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Bahrain, welcomed the adoption by the United Nations Security Council of a historic resolution condemning the reprehensible Iranian attacks that targeted the Kingdom of Bahrain and a number of Arab countries.

He affirmed that this resolution reflects a firm international position rejecting these unlawful attacks and embodies the international community’s commitment to protecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of states, safeguarding regional security and stability, and preserving international peace and security.

Dr. Al Zayani explained that the Security Council’s adoption of the draft resolution submitted by the Kingdom of Bahrain on behalf of the member states of the Gulf Cooperation Council and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, in coordination with other countries and co-sponsored by 135 states, received the largest number of supporting countries in the history of Security Council resolutions.

He noted that this reflects the Kingdom’s key role in defending the security of the region and the interests of its peoples and further reinforces Bahrain’s standing as a responsible voice representing the aspirations of Arab and Islamic countries that are committed to peace, within the framework of its non-permanent membership in the United Nations Security Council for the 2026–2027 term.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expresses the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s welcome of the Security Council’s adoption of Resolution 2817, which condemns in the strongest terms the egregious attacks by the Islamic Republic of Iran against the territories of the Gulf States and Jordan, and determines that such acts constitute a breach of international law and a serious threat to international peace and security.

The Kingdom welcomes the provisions of the resolution, including the condemnation of the attacks on residential areas and the targeting of civilian objects, the resulting civilian casualties, and the damage to civilian buildings, and expresses its solidarity with these countries and their peoples.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs notes the international support the resolution received and the international condemnations of these flagrant Iranian attacks, demanding their immediate and unconditional cessation, and an end to any provocation or threat against neighboring States, including the use of proxies.

The Kingdom affirms what is stated in the resolution and retains its full right to take measures that ensure the protection of its security, sovereignty, and territorial integrity and deter aggression, as recognized by Article 51 of the United Nations Charter.

In Kuwait, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday expressed the State of Kuwait's welcoming of UN Security Council (UNSC) Resolution 2817, which condemns Iranian assaults on Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) member states and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.

In an official statement, the Ministry affirmed that the resolution reinforces the principles of state sovereignty and territorial integrity while categorically rejecting the targeting of civilians and vital infrastructure.

In an official statement, the Ministry affirmed that the resolution reinforces the principles of state sovereignty and territorial integrity while categorically rejecting the targeting of civilians and vital infrastructure.

The Ministry emphasised that the UNSC's adoption of this resolution constitutes a pivotal step toward bolstering regional stability. It further called for rigorous adherence to the resolution's provisions to de-escalate tensions and consolidate international peace and security.

Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar to the United Nations, Sheikha Alya Ahmed bin Saif Al-Thani, affirmed that the UN Security Council resolution underscores the broader global unanimity in rejecting the unlawful and unprovoked aggression by Iran.

Sheikha Alya elaborated that 136 countries participated in adopting the draft resolution, including 13 members of the Security Council, highlighting that the resolution outlines critical texts which condemn in the strongest possible terms the heinous attacks being mounted by the Islamic Republic of Iran on the territories of GCC states and Jordan, and acknowledges that these acts amount to a breach of international law and pose a dangerous threat to global peace and security.

She said the resolution demanded an immediate cessation of all attacks unleashed by the Islamic Republic of Iran and calls on Iran to immediately and unconditionally stop any provocation or threat to neighboring countries, including using proxies, Sheikha Alya pointed out.

She added that the resolution condemns any acts or threats from the Islamic Republic of Iran with the intent of either closing the Strait of Hormuz or disrupting international navigation there.

Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi, Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), welcomed the UN Security Council’s resolution condemning the egregious Iranian military operations against the GCC states and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.

Albudaiwi affirmed that this international condemnation, which came with unprecedented global consensus, is clear evidence of Iran’s violation of international laws, norms, and conventions by targeting civilians, civilian objects, and infrastructure in the GCC states and Jordan.

He noted that the resolution was co-sponsored by 136 UN Member States which demonstrates the international community’s full recognition of the serious violation represented by the Iranian attacks on the sovereignty of the GCC states and Jordan, and of their legal right to respond in accordance with Article 51 of the United Nations Charter, which guarantees the right of states to self-defense, individually and collectively, in the event of armed aggression, and to take all necessary measures to safeguard their sovereignty, security, and stability.

On the Arab level, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, Secretary-General of the League of Arab States, during a phone call with the Bahraini Foreign Minister, praised the important role of the Kingdom of Bahrain in mobilizing support for the project.

Aboul Gheit denounced the continuation of Iranian attacks, considering that they reflect an insistence on engaging in wrong calculations, an absence of a compass, and a failure to appreciate the consequences of this policy on Iran’s relationship with its neighbors. He stressed that the adoption of the resolution expresses complete global solidarity with the Arab position.