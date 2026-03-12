Bahrain: Fuel tanks targeted by Iranian aggression

MANAMA, 12th March, 2026 (WAM) -- The Bahraini Ministry of Interior announced that the Iranian aggression targeted fuel tanks at a facility in the Muharraq Governorate. The concerned authorities are taking the required procedures.

In another development, the Ministry of Interior announced that the General Directorate of Criminal Investigation and Forensic Science arrested four Bahrainis and identified a fifth, who is at large abroad, for espionage activities with the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), through terrorist elements located in Iran.

Bahrain News Agency (BNA) reported that the investigations revealed that the first arrestee, acting on organisational instructions and with the assistance of others, used high-resolution photography equipment to photograph and record coordinates of vital and important locations in Bahrain. This information was then transmitted via encrypted software to the IRGC.

Legal proceedings have been taken, and the arrested individuals have been referred to the Public Prosecution.