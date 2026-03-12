Sharjah Voluntary Work Award launches virtual Ramadan councils

SHARJAH, 12th March, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Award for Voluntary Work is organising a series of virtual Ramadan councils during the Holy Month of Ramadan in collaboration with the Sharjah Department of Islamic Affairs, as part of efforts to strengthen institutional partnerships and boost community engagement.

The initiative is part of the award’s annual programmes that aim to strengthen the values of giving and volunteerism in society.

This year’s Ramadan councils will be held virtually, enabling a wider section of the community to participate and benefit. The programme includes one virtual lecture for men and another for women, ensuring increased engagement across different community groups.

Through these councils, the award aims to harness the spiritual atmosphere of Ramadan to increase community awareness about the significance of volunteer work and to promote the values of solidarity, compassion, and initiative in serving society.

The initiative also aims to enhance community responsibility and promote the culture of volunteering across all sectors of society.

Suad Al Shamsi, Executive Director of the Sharjah Award for Voluntary Work, stated that organising the Ramadan councils reflects the award’s vision of making volunteerism a way of life and a deeply embedded culture within the community.

Al Shamsi stated that the Ramadan councils offer an important platform for constructive dialogue and for raising awareness about the value of volunteer work and its role in community development.

The initiative is part of a wider series of programmes and activities carried out by the award throughout the year to encourage individuals and institutions to actively engage in community service and promote humanitarian values across society.