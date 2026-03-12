IACAD establishes unified regulatory framework for smart donation boxes

DUBAI, 12th March, 2026 (WAM) -- The Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai (IACAD) has signed cooperation agreements with Al-Tarahum Charity Foundation, Beit Al Khair Society, and Dar Al Ber Society to regulate the distribution and operation of smart donation boxes in approved mosques across the Emirate of Dubai. The agreements form part of a unified institutional framework aligned with the leadership’s vision to enhance the efficiency and sustainability of humanitarian work.

The initiative aims to create an organised digital donation environment managed through a comprehensive regulatory and supervisory system that includes financial, administrative and technical monitoring mechanisms. The framework ensures the integrity of procedures, accurate tracking and transparency in donation channels, guaranteeing that contributions reach their intended beneficiaries and licensed charitable projects.

The agreements also standardise operational practices for smart donation boxes in mosques, strengthening public trust in official donation channels and reinforcing Dubai’s position as a global model for institutional charitable work based on governance and innovation.

Mohammed Musabbah Dahi, Executive Director of the Charitable Work Sector at the department, said the agreements represent a qualitative step forward in developing donation collection tools. He noted that organising smart donation boxes under a unified framework reflects the department’s commitment to the highest standards of transparency and compliance, while enhancing cooperation and integration among entities involved in charitable work.

He added that the initiative supports Dubai’s digital transformation agenda and ensures charitable resources are directed efficiently and responsibly, maximising their humanitarian impact and sustainability. He also noted that the step reflects growing awareness of the importance of moving from individual initiatives to an integrated and sustainable system managed according to global best practices in financial governance.

For his part, Omar Ali Al Khazimi, Acting Director of the Zakat and Charity Affairs Department, said the partnership represents an advanced model of integration between government entities and charitable organisations. He added that unifying regulatory and operational procedures for smart donation boxes helps improve institutional performance, strengthen donor confidence and ensure smooth operations in line with the emirate’s approved regulations.