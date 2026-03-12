Korea's ICT exports double in February on AI-driven chip demand

SEOUL, 12th March, 2026 (WAM) -- The Republic of Korea’s exports of information and communication technology (ICT) products more than doubled in February from a year earlier, with shipments of chips soaring amid the global artificial intelligence (AI) boom, data showed Thursday.

Outbound shipments of ICT products in February reached US$33.6 billion, compared with $16.5 billion a year earlier, according to data compiled by the Ministry of Science and ICT, posting a sharp increase from last year despite having fewer working days. It marks the biggest exports in terms of value for any February.

Imports moved up 19.6 percent to $13 billion, resulting in a trade surplus of $20.5 billion.

"ICT exports accounted for 49.8 percent of the country's total exports of $67.45 billion in the month, reaffirming the sector's reputation as the key industry leading the Korean economy's growth," the ministry said in a release.