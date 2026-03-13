Dubai’s Dulook DXB Prayer App nears one million downloads; 185% usage surge in Ramadan

DUBAI, 13th March, 2026 (WAM) -- The “Dulook DXB – Global Prayer Timings” application, developed by the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai, continues to expand its digital reach, approaching the milestone of one million downloads. The app has surpassed 917,000 downloads, achieving remarkable global penetration by reaching 194 countries across seven continents within just two years of its launch.

Since the beginning of Ramadan 1447 AH, the application has recorded more than 54,000 new downloads, reflecting the growing demand for the platform and users’ increasing reliance on its digital services to accurately organize and track prayer times.

Data also indicates a surge in usage at the start of the holy month. On the first day of Ramadan, the number of active users exceeded 150,000 per hour, marking a 185% increase compared to the usual rate. On average, the application records over 35,000 concurrent active users during daily peak times, particularly around the Maghrib and Fajr calls to prayer, highlighting users’ reliance on the app for precise prayer time notifications.

In addition, more than 335,000 users interact daily with the app’s notifications, which include prayer-time alerts, inspirational wisdom, and reminders about the app’s key features and updates. This engagement reflects the high level of interaction with the digital content provided to enhance religious awareness and facilitate the performance of daily worship.

Dr. Hamad Mohammed Saleh, Head of the Moonsighting and Prayer Timings Section at the department, affirmed that the growing popularity of the application reflects the department’s success in developing innovative digital religious solutions that combine scientific accuracy with ease of use.

He noted that the “Dulook DXB” application was designed with a global vision, in collaboration with the International Astronomical Center, to serve as a trusted platform for Muslims around the world, enabling them to follow prayer times with precision. This aligns with Dubai’s broader vision of advancing innovative government services powered by technology to serve communities both locally and globally.