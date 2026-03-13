Al Muntada Al Islami’s programmes achieve digital success in Sharjah during Ramadan

SHARJAH, 13th March, 2026 (WAM) -- Al Muntada Al Islami announced preliminary results for its virtual Ramadan programme, which crowns the success of its series of cultural and faith-based programmes during the holy month. The programme achieved a significant surge in digital engagement, exceeding 52,000 views across various social media platforms, reaffirming its leadership in providing purposeful digital religious content that resonates with the aspirations of contemporary audiences.

The programme featured a unique set of important topics focused on strengthening love for the Prophet Muhammad in people's hearts and introducing his noble character and virtues. This was achieved through 28 scholarly episodes, culminating at the end of the month, which explored the meanings of venerating the Prophet in the Holy Quran and the significance of sending blessings and peace upon him. The programme combined sound Islamic principles with an educational approach that connects Muslims to the Prophet's life in their daily lives.

Saif Al Ali, the social media supervisor at Al Muntada Al Islami, stated that this high turnout reflects the success of its vision in utilising technology to serve faith-based values. He said, "Through this programme, we sought to provide high-quality content that aligns with the spiritual blessings of the season of worship and embodies its commitment to disseminating the noblest acts of worship and the highest meanings associated with love for the Prophet Muhammad. The level of interaction and the growth of our follower base confirm the success of our strategy in enhancing communication with the community through digital services that meet their aspirations and enrich their religious awareness."

The programme featured three prominent scholars and preachers, with the episodes distributed across 28 faith-based and scholarly stations, presented by Dr Muhammad Ayada Al-Kubaisi: (11) episodes discussing the virtues of sending blessings upon the Prophet and his noble character; Sheikh Muhammad Hassan Al-Tahir: (9) episodes focusing on spiritual aspects and introducing the Prophet Muhammad; and Dr Muhammad Ait Imran: (8) episodes exploring the Prophet's perfect moral qualities.

Digital engagement statistics (Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube) demonstrate the success of the initiative, recording: a total of 52,375 views, approximately 3,600 likes, 430 shares, 189 saves, and a significant increase in digital reach, with approximately 20,340 profile visits and hundreds of new followers joining the forum's digital pages.

The first two episodes, "Introducing the Messenger of God and his Perfect Moral Qualities," garnered the highest viewership, reflecting the audience's keen interest in learning about the noble aspects of the Prophet's life. This success underscores the pivotal role of Al Muntada Al Islami in disseminating Islamic knowledge and building a thriving community. Aware of its values, using digital media as an effective bridge to serve the advocacy message with a modern spirit and scientific authenticity.