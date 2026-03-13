Sharjah joins planning for Third World Congress of Age-Friendly Cities

SHARJAH, 13th March, 2026 (WAM) -- Sharjah Age-Friendly City Office of the Sharjah Social Services Department took part in the periodic planning meeting of the Third World Congress of Age-Friendly Cities and Communities, which will be held in San Sebastián, Spain, from June 16-18, 2026.

Held online, the meeting included experts, specialists, and representatives from member cities of the network, to prepare for the conference and discuss future programs.

Asma Al Khodari, Director of the Sharjah Age-Friendly City, noted that Sharjah's participation in upcoming conferences focused on improving the lives of older adults, highlighting the emirate’s commitment to supporting seniors.

Al Khodari also mentioned that Sharjah is planning to strengthen its global reputation by engaging with global organizations in creating better living conditions for seniors.

The meeting discussed prominent topics related to the development of age-friendly cities, mechanisms to enhance cooperation among member cities, and best practices in health, social care, and quality of life for seniors.