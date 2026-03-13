Sharjah Elderly Services Centre provides free medical transportation to 12,000 Seniors in first year

SHARJAH, 13th March, 2026 (WAM) -- In its first year, the Elderly Services Centre, which is part of the Sharjah Social Services Award, has successfully helped nearly 12,000 seniors and disabled individuals by providing transportation services to hospitals and medical centres. This service, launched in January 2025, is designed for people who are bedridden or use wheelchairs. Of the total, about 11,000 services were for individuals who used the service more than once, while around 900 were for those who needed it only once. This transportation is completely free for both citizens and residents of Sharjah, and it was initiated following the guidance of H.H. Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

Khulood Al Ali, the Director of the Elderly Services Centre, explains that their main aim is to improve the quality of life for elderly people. They do this by helping them get to medical appointments more easily, which can prevent health problems that might arise from treatment delays. The centre also focuses on supporting elderly individuals in maintaining their independence while moving safely and comfortably.

One of the special services offered is transportation for individuals who are bedridden and unable to sit in a wheelchair due to their medical conditions. These individuals cannot care for themselves, and they often require special assistance. They are referred to as “stiff,” meaning they are bedridden and require specialised techniques for movement.

To facilitate this, caregivers are trained through the “Support” programme, which focuses on helping those who look after bedridden individuals and people with disabilities. These caregivers learn how to safely transport people in need, ensuring they can move from their home beds to specially designed transportation buses. These buses have features to accommodate these individuals, and transportation is offered free of charge through a simple registration process on the department’s website.

She explained that, per a decision by the Sharjah Executive Council, the service that transports elderly people has been transferred from the Sharjah Police to the Sharjah Department of Social Services. This change happened because the individuals being transported are now fully under the Department's care. As a result, the transportation team, including healthcare professionals and the vehicles they use, has also transitioned to the Department.

This service is available in Sharjah and other areas and is for transporting patients to their medical appointments—not for emergency cases, which are handled by the National Ambulance service. To book a ride, patients must call 800700 and provide proof of their medical appointment, whether it's in Sharjah or elsewhere. Once verified, the transportation service will come to pick them up.

Currently, the Department has 23 vehicles dedicated to this service. Each vehicle is equipped with medical tools, including devices to monitor heart activity and blood pressure and temperature, and includes an oxygen cylinder. Additionally, each vehicle has a licensed paramedic and a doctor on board. Khulood shared that they typically handle about 5 transportation requests per hour, and the service runs from 6 AM to midnight.

March 12, 2026 / 5:59 PM