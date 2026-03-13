Al Qasimia University opens admissions for 2026-2027 master's programmes

SHARJAH, 13th March, 2026 (WAM) -- Al Qasimia University (AQU) has announced the opening of admissions for its master's programmes for the 2026-2027 academic year. This initiative is part of the university's efforts to enhance academic excellence and scientific research, and is in line with the programmes accredited by the Commission for Academic Accreditation at the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research in the United Arab Emirates.

The university explained that admissions are available for two programmes: "Master’s of Arabic Language and Literature" and "Master’s of Islamic Jurisprudence and its Foundations." These programmes aim to prepare specialised researchers who combine scholarly foundations with modern research methodologies, thereby contributing to the advancement of the Arabic language and Islamic sciences, strengthening their presence in contemporary academic studies, and supplying the job market and educational and research institutions with highly qualified professionals.

The university noted that applications will be accepted until June 29, 2026, through the university's website, in accordance with the approved terms and conditions. A key requirement is that applicants hold a Bachelor's degree in the desired specialisation from a recognised university.

The university encourages those interested in pursuing postgraduate studies to take advantage of this academic opportunity. The launch of these two programmes comes in response to the directives of H.H. Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and Founder of Al Qasimia University. These directives aim to empower graduates and researchers from around the world to pursue postgraduate studies in a robust academic environment that contributes to preparing qualified scientific personnel to serve their communities and promote the values of tolerance, moderation, and balance.

The College of Graduate Studies and Scientific Research oversees the university's master's programmes, enhancing the quality of academic programmes and fostering a supportive research environment for students and researchers. This is achieved through the provision of state-of-the-art facilities, libraries rich in resources, and access to global research databases.

Professor Dr Awad Al Khalaf, Chancellor of Al Qasimia University, affirmed that opening admissions to the two master's programmes reflects the university's commitment to developing its postgraduate studies system and attracting distinguished students and researchers from diverse nationalities. This strengthens the university's academic mission of preparing qualified researchers who contribute to the advancement of knowledge and reinforces Al Qasimia University's position as a beacon of knowledge that blends tradition and modernity.

The study plan for each programme consists of 33 credit hours combining compulsory and elective courses, and concludes with a specialised scientific thesis, with the study taking place in the evening, which allows a wider segment of researchers and employees to enrol in graduate studies programmes, and to balance their career path with their academic aspirations.