Abdullah bin Zayed receives Cyprus Foreign Minister

ABU DHABI, 13th March, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, received Dr Constantinos Kombos, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Cyprus.

During the meeting, the two top diplomats discussed the friendship and strategic partnership relations between the UAE and Cyprus, and ways to strengthen and develop cooperation across various fields in a manner that supports the two countries’ shared interests and enhances pathways towards sustainable development.

They further reviewed opportunities to boost bilateral collaboration in several vital sectors, including economic, trade and investment fields.

The meeting also addressed the repercussions of the unprovoked and terrorist Iranian missile attacks that targeted the UAE and a number of brotherly and friendly countries.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah expressed his appreciation for the visit of Dr Constantinos Kombos, noting that it reflects the depth of the friendship between the two countries and reaffirms the Republic of Cyprus’s full solidarity with the UAE following these unprovoked and terrorist Iranian missile attacks.

During the meeting, H.H. reaffirmed the country’s full solidarity with the friendly Republic of Cyprus, praising the strength of UAE–Cyprus relations and their continuous development across various fields.

He also emphasised the UAE’s keenness to expand cooperation with Cyprus in a manner that serves the aspirations of both countries to achieve further progress and prosperity for their peoples.

The meeting also touched on cooperation relations between the UAE and the European Union, particularly as the Republic of Cyprus assumes the presidency of the Council of the European Union in 2026.

The meeting was attended by Saeed Mubarak Al Hajeri, Minister of State.