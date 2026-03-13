Abdullah bin Zayed holds phone calls with several officials, foreign ministers to discuss repercussions of unprovoked, terrorist Iranian missile attacks targeting UAE, brotherly nations

ABU DHABI, 13th March, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, held phone calls with a number of officials and foreign ministers to discuss the repercussions of the unprovoked and terrorist Iranian missile attacks targeting the UAE and several countries in the region.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed held discussions with Samia Suluhu Hassan, President of Tanzania; Tupoutoʻa ʻUlukalala, Crown Prince of Tonga; Anita Anand, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Canada; Maka Botchorishvili, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Georgia; Sean Sobers, Minister of Foreign and CARICOM Affairs of Trinidad and Tobago; and Carlos Ramiro Martínez, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Guatemala.

The calls addressed the serious repercussions of these developments for regional security and stability and their negative impact on the global economy and energy security.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the officials strongly condemned the unprovoked and terrorist missile attacks, which constitute a flagrant violation of international law and the Charter of the United Nations and pose a direct threat to the security and sovereignty of states, as well as regional stability.

They also affirmed the right of the targeted countries to take the necessary measures to safeguard their sovereignty and territorial integrity, and to ensure the safety of their citizens, residents, and visitors, in accordance with international law.

During the phone calls, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan expressed his appreciation for the solidarity shown by brotherly and friendly countries toward the UAE, affirming that all residents and visitors in the country are safe.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the officials also discussed the importance of strengthening international cooperation and joint efforts to preserve regional security and stability, and to fulfill the aspirations of the region’s peoples for inclusive development and sustainable economic prosperity.