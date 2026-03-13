Bahrain intercepts, destroys 114 missiles, 190 drones since start of Iranian attacks

MANAMA, 13th March, 2026 (WAM) -- The General Command of the Bahrain Defence Force announced that air defences have intercepted and destroyed 114 ballistic missiles and 190 drones targeting the Kingdom of Bahrain since the onset of the hostile terrorist Iranian aggression.

In a statement carried by Bahrain News Agency (BNA), the General Command emphasised that the use of ballistic missiles and drones to target civilian areas and private property constitutes a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law and the United Nations Charter. These indiscriminate attacks represent a direct threat to regional peace and security.