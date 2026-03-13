Gold climbs 0.7% as dollar weakens

CAPITALS, 13th March, 2026 (WAM) -- Gold prices rose this morning, supported by a weaker dollar and declining US Treasury yields.

Spot gold increased by 0.7 percent to US$5,112.34 per ounce, while US gold futures for April delivery fell 0.2 percent to $5,115.80.

The dollar edged lower, making dollar-denominated commodities such as gold cheaper for holders of other currencies.

As for other precious metals, spot silver rose 1.5 percent to $85.03 per ounce. Platinum gained 1.3 percent in spot trading to $2,159.01, while palladium increased 0.8 percent to $1,630.71.