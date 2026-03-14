Qatar affirms strategic water reserves sufficient for 4 months, food reserves for 18 months

DOHA, 14th March, 2026 (WAM) -- Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad Al Thani, Minister of Interior of the State of Qatar, affirmed that the Qatar has strengthened its strategic food security reserves, revealing that the reserves are sufficient to cover needs for 18 months.

According to the Qatar News Agency (QNA), Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad Al Thani said that the current situation has not required the use of these reserves so far, noting that efforts are continuing to support and reinforce them, while additional supply lines have been opened during these circumstances to ensure the stability of food supplies.

Regarding the strategic water reserves, the minister confirmed that the situation is reassuring, noting that Qatar has worked over the past years to build an integrated water security system based on strengthening strategic storage capacity.

He noted that there is a strategic water reserve sufficient for about four months of consumption, adding that the relevant authorities are continuing to enhance the reserve and expand its storage capacity within the framework of national water security plans to ensure the continued availability and sustainability of water under all circumstances.

On the readiness of the health sector, Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad Al Thani highlighted the implementation of health sector plans in accordance with previously approved procedures to ensure the continued provision of healthcare services to the community.

He noted that a sufficient strategic stock of essential medicines has been maintained for nine months, in addition to a stock of medical supplies sufficient for 12 months, ensuring the continuity of health services without any impact.