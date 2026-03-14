UAE Team Emirates–XRG reclaims lead at Tirreno–Adriatico in Italy

TUSCANY, 14th March, 2026 (WAM) -- Mexican rider Isaac del Toro of UAE Team Emirates–XRG regained the overall lead of the Tirreno–Adriatico race in Italy after a strong attacking performance in Stage 5, finishing second in the stage to return to the top of the general classification with only two stages remaining.

Del Toro had previously taken the overall lead during Stage 2 but was unable to maintain it during Stages 3 and 4.

Stage 5, which covered a distance of 184 km from Marotta–Mondolfo to Mombaroccio, was one of the toughest stages of the race so far, featuring nearly 4,000 metres of climbing through the hills of Italy’s Marche region, with a continuous series of steep ascents.

Denmark’s Michael Valgren of EF Education–EasyPost won the stage title.