Bahrain intercepts, destroys 121 missiles, 193 drones since start of Iranian attacks

MANAMA, 14th March, 2026 (WAM) -- The General Command of the Bahrain Defence Force announced that air defence systems continue to successfully counter successive waves of hostile Iranian aggression.

Bahrain News Agency (BNA) reported that since the onset of hostilities, air defences have intercepted and destroyed 121 ballistic missiles and 193 drones targeting the Kingdom of Bahrain.

The General Command further emphasised that the use of ballistic missiles and drones to target civilian areas and private property constitutes a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law and the United Nations Charter. These indiscriminate attacks represent a direct threat to regional peace and security.