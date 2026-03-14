Nigerian Army neutralises 18 terrorists, arrests 37 suspects

ABUJA, 14th March, 2026 (WAM) -- The Nigerian Army has neutralised 18 terrorists and arrested 37 suspects in a significant operation across various theatres within the last 24 hours.

The troops also recovered several weapons and logistics items during a series of intelligence-led operations conducted nationwide.

According to the Nigerian Army X account, the operations, which spanned multiple states, also led to the rescue of 9 kidnapped victims, further degrading the operational capacity of criminal and terrorist elements.