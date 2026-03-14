China to accelerate legislative research on AI, low-altitude economy

BEIJING, 14th March, 2026 (WAM) -- China will accelerate research on legislation in artificial intelligence (AI) and the low-altitude economy, and introduce regulations on airspace management this year, Minister of Justice He Rong said.

The move is aimed at fostering technological innovation through an improved legal framework, the minister said, stressing the need to guard against potential risks and ensure both development and security.

Improving the business environment will also be a key part of this year's legislative efforts, He said in response to a media query after the national legislature concluded its annual session in Beijing.

Authorities plan to draft regulations to address concerns such as local protectionism, unjustified market access barriers, and rat race competition, the minister said, according to the State Council of the People's Republic of China.

The ministry's responsibilities include overall planning of legislative work, drafting or organising the drafting of laws and administrative regulations, and conducting legislative coordination, according to its website.