Mohammed bin Rashid meets Ethiopian Prime Minister, discusses cooperation, regional developments

DUBAI, 14th March, 2026 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, met with Dr. Abiy Ahmed Ali, Prime Minister of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, who is currently visiting the UAE.

They reviewed bilateral relations and explored ways to enhance economic and investment cooperation and expand trade and tourism exchange in support of sustainable development in both countries.

The two sides also discussed regional developments and their implications for security, stability, and development at the regional and global levels.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid thanked the Ethiopian Prime Minister for his country’s supportive stance towards the UAE. He also conveyed his sincere condolences to the Ethiopian Prime Minister and the people of Ethiopia over the victims of the floods and landslides caused by heavy rains in southern Ethiopia, affirming the UAE’s solidarity with Ethiopia.

The Ethiopian Prime Minister condemned the blatant Iranian attacks that continue to target the UAE and other countries in the region, noting that they constitute a violation of state sovereignty and international law.

He also affirmed Ethiopia’s solidarity with the UAE in all measures it takes to safeguard its security, territorial integrity, and the safety of its people.

The meeting also highlighted the need to halt the ongoing escalation in the region and pursue diplomatic efforts to defuse the crisis and avoid further repercussions.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group; Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs; Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State; and Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation.