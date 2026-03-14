Bahrain intercepts, destroys 124 missiles, 203 UAVs since start of Iranian attacks

MANAMA, 14th March, 2026 (WAM) -- The General Command of the Bahrain Defence Force announced that its air defence systems continue to successfully counter successive waves of Iranian attacks, intercepting and destroying 124 ballistic missiles and 203 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) targeting the Kingdom of Bahrain since the onset of hostilities.

According to Bahrain News Agency, the General Command further emphasised that the use of ballistic missiles and UAVs to target civilian areas and private property constitutes a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law and the United Nations Charter. It added that these indiscriminate attacks represent a direct threat to regional peace and security.