UAE Team Emirates continues to shine in Tirreno-Adriatico in Italy

TUSCANY, 15th March, 2026 (WAM) -- Mexican rider Isaac del Toro of UAE Team Emirates–XRG continued his stellar performance in the Tirreno-Adriatico race in Italy by securing victory in the sixth stage held Saturday.

Covering a distance of 188 km, his win further solidifies his hold on the leader’s jersey in the general classification.

With this powerful performance, Del Toro becomes the first Mexican rider to win a stage in the Tirreno-Adriatico. He launched a decisive attack on the steep climb toward the finish line in Camerino, extending his lead in the overall standings with only one stage remaining in the race tomorrow.