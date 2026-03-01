UAE President and King of Morocco discuss regional developments in phone call

ABU DHABI, 15th March, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received a phone call from His Majesty King Mohammed VI of the Kingdom of Morocco, during which they discussed developments in the region and their serious implications for regional and international security and stability.

The call also addressed the continued blatant Iranian attacks targeting the UAE and a number of countries in the region.

His Majesty King Mohammed VI renewed Morocco’s condemnation of these attacks, noting that they constitute a violation of sovereignty and international norms, and reaffirmed Morocco’s solidarity with the UAE in all measures it takes to safeguard its security and protect its people.

His Highness thanked His Majesty for Morocco’s supportive stance towards the UAE.

Both sides stressed the importance of prioritising dialogue and diplomacy to address regional issues in a way that preserves security and stability and safeguards the wellbeing of people in the region.