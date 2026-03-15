GCC condemns second flagrant attack on UAE Consulate General in Iraqi Kurdistan

RIYADH, 15th March, 2026 (WAM) -- Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi, Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), has condemned in the strongest terms the second blatant attack targeting the Consulate General of the United Arab Emirates in Iraqi Kurdistan.

​He stressed that the continuation of these treacherous assaults on the UAE consulate constitutes a gross violation of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.

He further noted that such actions represent a dangerous escalation that threatens the security and safety of diplomats and mission personnel.

​He reaffirmed the GCC’s unwavering stance and solidarity with the United Arab Emirates against this attack, reiterating the Council's rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism that undermine regional security and stability.​