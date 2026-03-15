S. Korea posts fiscal surplus of 11.3 tln won in January on increased tax revenue

SEOUL, 15th March, 2026 (WAM) -- South Korea posted a fiscal surplus of more than 11 trillion won (US$7.43 billion) in January due to increased tax revenue despite more expenditures compared with a year ago, the budget ministry said Thursday.

According to Yonhap News Agency, the managed fiscal balance, a key gauge of fiscal health calculated on stricter terms, recorded a surplus of 11.3 trillion won during the period, according to the Ministry of Planning and Budget.

The figure was down by 200 billion won from a year earlier but still marked the fourth-largest surplus for the month.

Tax revenue reached 52.9 trillion won in January, up 6.2 trillion won from a year earlier, led by increases in income tax, value-added tax and securities transaction tax, the ministry said.

Total expenditures came to 60.5 trillion won in the month, up 7.7 trillion won from a year earlier. The rise was partly due to a base effect, as government spending had declined in January last year because of the Lunar New Year holiday, along with increased welfare payments this year.