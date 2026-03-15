Jaheziya launches new phase of virtual, field clinics in residential communities

ABU DHABI, 15th March, 2026 (WAM) -- In a new step to strengthen community health and expand volunteer healthcare services within residential neighbourhoods, and through an initiative by Emirati Doctors, the Emirates National Medical Preparedness and Response Programme (Jaheziya) has launched a new phase of virtual clinics and community-based medical volunteer initiatives across various emirates of the UAE.

The initiative is held under the slogan “Together We Respond for the Health of Our Community… and the Readiness of Our Nation.”

This initiative supports national efforts to enhance community health, bring healthcare services closer to the public, and train thousands of community members in first aid and injury response, as part of an innovative volunteer programme aimed at serving society and giving back to the nation.

The initiative aims to empower Emirati physicians to provide remote medical consultations and health awareness guidance through virtual clinics, while also participating in field-based volunteer health programmes within residential communities. These activities contribute to strengthening public health awareness and providing initial medical support to citizens and residents of all nationalities.

In addition, the initiative includes training various community groups to respond to medical emergencies, forming an innovative model to strengthen the first line of defence through national reserve and volunteer medical teams specialised in community response.

The initiative is implemented in collaboration with a coalition of governmental, private, and non-profit institutions, most notably:

• Mobile Community Health Clinics

• National Training Initiative “Tadreeb”

• UAE Community Emergency Response Team (UAE CERT)

• Emirates Medical Reserve Team

• Emirates Resuscitation Association

• Emirates Giving Association (Ata’a)

• Emirates Community and Specialised Volunteering Program (Tatowwa)

The new initiative operates across all emirates through mobile clinics and mobile training units, supervised by the National Community Emergency Medical Teams. Physicians and volunteers participate through a structured training and operational framework that ensures service quality and rapid response to emergency situations.

Training programmes focus on first aid, bleeding control, and injury management at the scene of incidents until ambulance teams arrive.

The virtual clinics also provide medical awareness consultations for community members, guide patients to specialised healthcare facilities when needed, and support preventive health programmes, including early screening for cardiovascular, chronic, and mental health conditions.

Additionally, community members receive training on how to properly respond to emergencies according to a unified internationally accredited methodology, endorsed by the European Centre for Disaster Medicine, the National Disaster Medicine Centre, the Emirates Resuscitation Council, and the Emirates Burn Council.

Dr. Adel Al Shamry Al Ajmi, CEO of the Zayed Giving Initiative, President of Emirati Doctors Initiative, and President of the Emirates National Medical Preparedness and Response Programme, emphasised that this initiative reflects a national vision aimed at strengthening integration between the healthcare and community sectors while promoting the culture of specialised medical volunteering and social responsibility among Emirati physicians.

He added that the initiative forms part of the integrated national system for preparedness and response, designed to attract, train, and qualify medical professionals according to international best practices and empower them to participate in specialised volunteering. This contributes to building a healthier and more resilient society, while enhancing the community’s ability to benefit from national medical expertise under all circumstances.

The programme also reflects appreciation for the wise leadership of the UAE, which has provided all the necessary resources to enable Emirati physicians to reach global levels of excellence and created a supportive environment for medical volunteering—an innovative and unprecedented model that can serve as a benchmark locally and internationally.