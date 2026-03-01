UAE Team Emirates' Del Toro crowned champion of Tirreno-Adriatico

ABU DHABI, 15th March, 2026 (WAM) -- Isaac Del Toro secured overall victory at the 2026 Tirreno-Adriatico after safely completing the final stage to San Benedetto del Tronto with support from his UAE Team Emirates-XRG teammates.

The Mexican rider overcame a crash with 90 kilometres remaining but remounted and finished safely in the peloton to retain the leader’s jersey and confirm his dominance in the prestigious Italian UCI WorldTour stage race.

The traditional closing stage, a 142-kilometre route from Civitanova Marche to San Benedetto del Tronto, ended in a bunch sprint won by Jonathan Milan of Lidl-Trek. A late crash inside the final kilometres split the peloton but did not affect the general classification, allowing Del Toro to secure the overall title.

Del Toro built his victory earlier in the week during the decisive stages across the Apennines. He reclaimed the race lead on the hilly Stage 5 before delivering a decisive performance on Stage 6, winning the summit finish in Camerino after responding to attacks from Giulio Pellizzari and Matteo Jorgenson and launching his own move in the final metres.

The stage victory extended his advantage heading into the final day, putting him firmly in control of the general classification.

Del Toro said, “This is a very special victory for me and for the team. Tirreno-Adriatico is one of the most prestigious races on the calendar, and winning here means a lot.”

He added, “The team supported me every day in the climbs, in the wind, and today keeping me safe to the finish even after the crash. Without them this would not have been possible. I will take a few easier days now and focus on Milano-San Remo.”