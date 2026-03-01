NCM: Unstable weather with light rain across parts of UAE until 20 March

ABU DHABI, 15th March, 2026 (WAM) -- The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has forecast unstable weather conditions across the UAE from tomorrow until 20th March, with conditions ranging between clear and partly cloudy skies, chances of light rainfall over some areas, along with changes in temperatures and increased wind activity on some days.

The centre said in a statement that tomorrow’s weather will be humid in the morning over some coastal areas, becoming fair to partly cloudy with a rise in temperatures. Winds will be southeasterly to northeasterly, light to moderate in speed, ranging from 10 to 20 km/h and reaching 30 km/h at times. The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Sea of Oman.

It added that Tuesday’s weather will be fair to partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times at night, especially over the coasts, islands and some northern areas, with a chance of light rain and a noticeable decrease in temperatures in the west. Winds will be northeasterly to northwesterly, moderate to fresh and strong at times, causing blowing dust and sand during the day, with speeds ranging from 15 to 30 km/h and reaching 45 km/h at times. The sea will be rough in the Arabian Gulf and moderate to slight in the Sea of Oman.

On Wednesday, the weather is expected to be partly cloudy to cloudy at times, with a chance of continued light rainfall during the daytime over some western and coastal areas and islands, accompanied by another decrease in temperatures. Winds will be northwesterly, light to moderate in speed and freshening at times, causing blowing dust, with speeds ranging from 15 to 25 km/h and reaching 40 km/h. The sea will be rough to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Sea of Oman.

Thursday’s weather will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times with a chance of light rainfall over some western and coastal areas and islands. Winds will be southeasterly to northeasterly, light to moderate in speed and freshening at times, ranging from 10 to 25 km/h and reaching 35 km/h. The sea will be moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Sea of Oman.

On Friday, the weather will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times with a chance of rainfall over scattered areas. Winds will be southeasterly to northeasterly, light to moderate in speed and freshening at times, ranging from 15 to 25 km/h and reaching 40 km/h. The sea will be moderate and may become rough at times in the Arabian Gulf, and slight in the Sea of Oman.