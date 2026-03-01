In phone call with UAE President, Prime Minister of Malta condemns Iranian attacks targeting the UAE and other countries in the region

ABU DHABI, 15th March, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received a phone call from His Excellency Robert Abela, Prime Minister of the Republic of Malta, during which they discussed the latest developments in the region and the implications of escalating military actions that threaten regional and international security and stability.

During the call, His Excellency Abela condemned the blatant Iranian attacks targeting the UAE and a number of other countries in the region, noting that they constitute a violation of state sovereignty and international norms and that their continuation undermines regional security and stability.

His Highness thanked His Excellency Abela for Malta's supportive stance towards the UAE.

Both sides underscored the need for an immediate halt to the escalation and military actions and underscored the importance of returning to serious dialogue and diplomacy to address outstanding issues and overcome the current crises in the region in a way that preserves security and stability.