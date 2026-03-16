Abdullah bin Zayed receives Egyptian Foreign Minister

ABU DHABI, 16th March, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, received Dr. Badr Abdelatty, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Emigration and Egyptian Expatriates of the Arab Republic of Egypt.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the repercussions of the unprovoked and terrorist Iranian missile attacks targeting the United Arab Emirates and several brotherly countries.

Dr. Badr Abdelatty renewed his country’s full support for the UAE and its solidarity with all measures taken to safeguard its sovereignty, security and the safety of its citizens, residents and visitors.

The two sides also discussed the importance of prioritising diplomatic means and dialogue to resolve various outstanding issues in the region in a manner that contributes to preserving regional security and stability.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan lauded the visit of Dr. Badr Abdelatty, noting that it reflects the deep fraternal relations between the two countries and reaffirms the Arab Republic of Egypt’s full solidarity with the UAE following the unprovoked and terrorist Iranian missile attacks.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Dr. Badr Abdelatty also reviewed the longstanding fraternal relations between the United Arab Emirates and the Arab Republic of Egypt and ways to enhance bilateral cooperation across various fields in a manner that serves the shared interests of the two countries and meets the aspirations of their peoples for development and prosperity.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan affirmed the depth of the fraternal relations between the two countries and the continued growth and development they are witnessing under the support and patronage of the leaderships of the two brotherly nations.

The meeting was attended by Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State, and Sheikh Nahyan bin Saif Al Nahyan, Deputy Minister of State.