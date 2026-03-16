Abdullah bin Zayed holds phone calls with foreign ministers to discuss regional developments

ABU DHABI, 16th March, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, held phone calls with a number of foreign ministers to discuss the repercussions of Iran’s unprovoked and terrorist missile attacks against the UAE and several countries in the region.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan held discussions with Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Kuwait; Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Minister of External Affairs of the Republic of India; and Monday Semaya Kumba, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Republic of South Sudan.

The calls addressed the serious challenges and repercussions posed by the current developments to regional security and stability and their impact on the global economy and energy security.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the ministers strongly condemned the unprovoked and terrorist missile attacks, which constitute a flagrant violation of international law and the Charter of the United Nations and pose a direct threat to the security and sovereignty of states, as well as regional stability.

They also affirmed the right of the targeted countries to take the necessary measures to safeguard their sovereignty and territorial integrity, and to ensure the safety of their citizens, residents, and visitors, in accordance with international law.

During the phone calls, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan expressed his appreciation for the solidarity shown by brotherly and friendly countries toward the UAE, affirming that all residents and visitors in the country are safe.

The calls also emphasised the importance of strengthening international cooperation and joint efforts to preserve regional security, while advancing pathways toward sustainable security and inclusive development across the region for the benefit of its peoples.