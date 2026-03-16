125 ballistic missiles, 212 drones intercepted by Bahrain air defences since start of Iranian attack

MANAMA, 16th March, 2026 (WAM) -- The Kingdom of Bahrain announced that the air defence systems of the Bahrain Defence Force (BDF) intercepted and destroyed 125 ballistic missiles and 212 drones that targeted the Kingdom since the start of the Iranian aggression.

In a statement carried by the Bahrain News Agency (BNA), the General Command of the Bahrain Defence Force affirmed that the use of ballistic missiles and drones to target civilian objects and private property constitutes a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law and the United Nations Charter.

The statement added that these indiscriminate criminal attacks represent a direct threat to regional peace and security.