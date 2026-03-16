GCC Chief praises efficiency of Gulf armed forces in countering Iranian attacks

RIYADH, 16th March, 2026 (WAM) -- GCC Secretary-General Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi praised Sunday the high level of efficiency and readiness demonstrated by the armed forces of the GCC states, highlighting their professionalism in countering the Iranian attacks that targeted the GCC states and defending their sovereignty and security with courage, sincerity and sacrifice.

This came during Albudaiwi’s address to personnel of the Unified Military Command (UMC) of the GCC states during his visit to its headquarters in Riyadh.

Albudaiwi affirmed that the bravery and dedication demonstrated by the GCC armed forces reflect the strength and cohesion of the Arabian Gulf defence system in protecting the assets of the GCC states and safeguarding the security and stability of their peoples.

He also commended the significant and sincere efforts exerted by members of the GCC armed forces serving at the Unified Military Command, expressing his pride in their professional performance, which reflects the high standards of Gulf military cadres.

He stressed that these efforts represent a fundamental pillar in strengthening the security and stability of the GCC states and consolidating the joint Gulf defence system.