UAE President receives phone call from Saudi Crown Prince to discuss regional developments and their repercussions on security and stability

ABU DHABI, 16th March, 2026 (WAM) – President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received a telephone call from his brother His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, during which they discussed regional developments amid escalating military actions and their grave threats to regional and global security and stability.

The call also addressed the continued and blatant Iranian attacks targeting countries in the region, noting their violation of sovereign rights of these countries and international norms.

Both sides stressed the need for the immediate cessation of military escalation, which poses a threat to stability and security in the region and the world at large, underscoring the importance of prioritising serious dialogue and diplomatic means in addressing the issues of the region in a manner that preserves regional security and peace.