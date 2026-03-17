Jordan strongly condemns Iranian attack on UAE killing civilian in Al Bahya

AMMAN, 17th March, 2026 (WAM) -- Jordan today strongly condemned the Iranian attack that resulted in a missile striking a civilian vehicle in the Al Bahya area, killing one civilian.

In a statement carried by the Jordan News Agency (Petra), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates' Affairs affirmed Jordan’s rejection and denunciation of these brutal attacks, describing them as a flagrant violation of the UAE’s sovereignty and a dangerous escalation that threatens the security and stability of the region.

The ministry stressed Jordan’s full solidarity with the UAE in confronting the Iranian attacks and its complete support for all measures the Emirates takes to protect its sovereignty, security and the safety of its citizens.

It also expressed its sincere condolences and sympathies to the family of the deceased.