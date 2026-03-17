UAE President receives Envoy of President of Republic of Korea

ABU DHABI, 17th March, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received His Excellency Kang Hoon-sik, Special Envoy of the President of the Republic of Korea.

During the meeting, His Excellency Kang Hoon-sik conveyed to His Highness the greetings of His Excellency Lee Jae-myung, President of the sisterly Republic of Korea, and his wishes for the UAE’s continued security, progress, and prosperity. His Highness asked His Excellency Kang Hoon-sik to convey his greetings to His Excellency Lee Jae-myung, along with his wishes for further development and prosperity for the Republic of Korea and its people and continued growth in relations between the two countries.

The meeting also addressed regional developments and their serious implications, including threats to regional and international security and peace. His Excellency Kang Hoon-sik affirmed the Republic of Korea’s solidarity with the UAE regarding the measures it is taking to safeguard its security, territorial integrity, and people.

Both sides underscored the importance of prioritising dialogue and diplomacy in addressing regional issues in a way that prevents further tensions and preserves regional security and stability.

His Excellency Kang Hoon-sik also expressed his appreciation to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed for the attention the UAE is giving to Korean nationals and all residents in the country, including through its efforts to facilitate procedures and ensure their safety and security.

The meeting also covered ways to further deepen UAE-Republic of Korea cooperation as part of the two countries’ Special Strategic Partnership, particularly in priority sectors.

The meeting was attended by His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs; His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; and a number of senior officials.