'Education Council' announces continuation of distance learning in schools, higher education institutions; flexible remote work for Federal Government caregivers

ABU DHABI, 17th March, 2026 (WAM) -- The Education, Human Development, and Community Development Council has announced three regulatory measures aimed at ensuring the continuity of the educational process across the country while safeguarding the safety of students and the wider educational community, in coordination with the relevant entities within the national education system and the federal government work ecosystem.

In this context, the Ministry of Education announced the continuation of distance learning at the start of the third academic term of the current academic year for a period of two weeks. The measure applies to students as well as teaching and administrative staff across all nurseries, kindergartens, and public and private schools nationwide.

The situation will be reviewed on a weekly basis, and any updates will be communicated through the official channels approved by schools, in order to ensure the safety of students and educational staff.

The Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research also announced the continuation of distance learning for students at all higher education institutions nationwide for a period of two weeks following the spring break.

The situation will be reviewed weekly, and any updates will be communicated through the official channels of the educational institutions to ensure the safety of students and the academic community. Higher education institutions may also determine the most appropriate mechanism for resuming work for their academic and administrative staff in a manner that ensures the achievement of learning outcomes and the maintenance of the quality of the educational process.

Private educational institutions, including schools, nurseries, and higher education institutions, have also been allowed to submit requests to return to in-person learning when needed, in a manner that takes into account their operational circumstances and educational requirements. These requests will be reviewed and assessed, and the necessary actions will be taken in coordination with the relevant authorities. Institutions will also be provided with further details on the mechanisms and procedures for submitting requests by the Ministry and the local education authorities.

Within the framework of the Year of the Family, and as part of efforts to support the educational process in the country, the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources announced the introduction of flexible remote work arrangements for employees working in federal ministries and entities who are caregivers for their children, including fathers or mothers whose job roles meet the approved requirements for remote work.

This measure will apply during the period in which distance learning is adopted by the relevant authorities for students from kindergarten through Grade 8, as well as for children officially enrolled in nurseries, in accordance with the applicable regulations and internal decisions in federal entities, ensuring the continuity of government work with efficiency and effectiveness.

The Education, Human Development, and Community Development Council affirmed that any further updates will be announced through the official channels of the ministries, the authority, and educational institutions. The Council noted that these measures come as part of the ongoing coordination among the relevant entities to ensure the continuity of the educational process and to strengthen support systems for students and their families, in line with the country’s priorities to provide a flexible and safe educational environment that sustains the quality of education across all stages.